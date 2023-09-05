ASEAN urges Myanmar armed forces to de-escalate violence, stop targeted attacks on civilians - official document

Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN has urged Myanmar's armed forces "in particular" and other stakeholders to de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians, according to an official document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said in the document that a five-point peace consensus agreed with the junta in 2021 will remain the guiding principle of its approach to the conflict in Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)