ASEAN urges Myanmar armed forces to de-escalate violence, stop targeted attacks on civilians - official document

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 14:03 IST
ASEAN urges Myanmar armed forces to de-escalate violence, stop targeted attacks on civilians - official document
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN has urged Myanmar's armed forces "in particular" and other stakeholders to de-escalate violence and stop targeted attacks on civilians, according to an official document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said in the document that a five-point peace consensus agreed with the junta in 2021 will remain the guiding principle of its approach to the conflict in Myanmar.

