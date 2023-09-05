One killed by shelling in Russia's Belgorod region - governor
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:06 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
One person was killed and one wounded as result of shelling by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday in Russia's Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in the Telegram messaging app.
Belgorod has come under frequent cross-border fire in the course of the 18-month war. Ukraine typically does not comment on attacks inside Russia.
