Left Menu

Ukrainian parliament opens way for appointment of new defence minister

To do so, he required parliament to approve their removal from their current roles and to support Umerov's appointment as defence minister.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 18:24 IST
Ukrainian parliament opens way for appointment of new defence minister
Volodymyr Zelensky (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian parliament approved the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov as defence minister and Rustem Umerov as head of the main privatisation agency on Tuesday, clearing the way for Umerov to take over from Reznikov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he was sacking Reznikov and proposed Umerov to replace him. To do so, he required parliament to approve their removal from their current roles and to support Umerov's appointment as defence minister. Parliament completed the first stage of the process in two separate votes on Tuesday, and is expected to back Umerov's appointment in a vote on Wednesday. Reznikov resigned on Monday.

The moves amount to the biggest shakeup of the defence establishment in 18 months of war with Russia. Reznikov has been at the forefront of Kyiv's lobbying for Western weapons to fight Russia's invasion, but his departure after months of corruption allegations against his ministry is not expected to have a big impact on military operations.

Confirming parliament had voted to remove Reznikov, the Defence Ministry hailed his work and listed some of the weapons Ukraine has received since Russia's full-scale invasion. "He held this office for 22 months and made the impossible possible by ensuring large-scale arms supplies for the #UAarmy from the free world," it said on social media platform X.

It added that F-16 fighter jets, which Kyiv has not received so far, "will make Ukraine's victory inevitable." The outcome of the vote to remove Umerov from his current post was confirmed by several lawmakers who attended the parliamentary session.

Umerov, 41, is a Crimean Tatar and former lawmaker who since 2020 has been a member of a government task force working on strategy to end the occupation of Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023