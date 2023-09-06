Russia says its downs Ukraine-launched drone over Bryansk region
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 03:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 03:00 IST
The Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched drone just before midnight on Tuesday over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.
The ministry did not say in its statement, posted on the Telegram messaging app, if there were any casualties or damage.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
