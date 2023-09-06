At least 16 killed in Russian attack in eastern Ukraine - presidential adviser

At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday in a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.

Podolyak, in comments to Reuters, gave no other details of the attack on the industrial city which is close to front lines. Local media described it as a missile attack.

