Ukraine strongly against any further restrictions on export of grain -Zelenskiy
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:39 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Ukraine remains strongly against any further restrictions on the export of its grain implemented by neighbouring countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said via video at a summit of Three Seas Initiative countries' presidents in the Romanian capital on Wednesday.
Five countries - Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia - have sought an extension of a European Union ban when it ends on Sept. 15 and some have threatened to introduce their own restrictions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Bulgaria
- Slovakia
- a European Union
- Romanian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Hungary
- Romania
Advertisement
ALSO READ
One person dead, 57 injured after explosions at Romanian gas station
One person dead, 46 injured after explosions at Romanian gas station
One person dead, 33 injured after explosions at Romanian gas station
Romanian Agricultural Minister discusses trade, farming with Israeli Ambassador
Romanian president: serious violation if parts belonging to Russian drone confirmed