S.Korea's Yoon says rules-based order crucial in South China Sea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday any attempts to change the status quo by force in the South China Sea cannot be tolerated, calling for a rules-based maritime order, his office said.
Yoon was speaking at the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.
