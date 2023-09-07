Left Menu

Man held with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man after recovering MD worth Rs 15 lakh from him, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) carried out a raid at village Pisarve and seized 150 grams of the banned drug in powdered form from one Gulam Ali Nadir Khanbaj, said the station house officer at Taloja police station. Apart from the drug worth nearly Rs 15 lakh, the police also seized a high-end car valued at about Rs 50 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash from Khanbaj.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

