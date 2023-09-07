Man held with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh in Navi Mumbai
- Country:
- India
The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday arrested a 37-year-old man after recovering MD worth Rs 15 lakh from him, an official said.
Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) carried out a raid at village Pisarve and seized 150 grams of the banned drug in powdered form from one Gulam Ali Nadir Khanbaj, said the station house officer at Taloja police station. Apart from the drug worth nearly Rs 15 lakh, the police also seized a high-end car valued at about Rs 50 lakh and Rs 50,000 cash from Khanbaj.
A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Auditor held for taking Rs 2,000 bribe in Palghar
Mizoram bridge collapse: Rly ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for kin of dead, Rs 50K for minor injuries
Russia destroys 13,000 tons of grain at Ukrainian Danube river port of Izmail - minister
GAIL to invest Rs 30,000 cr in next 3 yrs; scouts for LNG abroad
Feeding monkeys in Sikkim will invite a fine of Rs 5,000