2026: Maharashtra's Recruitment Year Unveiled

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared 2026 as the "recruitment year" during a legislative council session on Thursday. The state government plans to initiate a major hiring drive to enhance employment opportunities across various sectors, both private and governmental.

Shinde emphasized the government's efforts to ensure transparency in the recruitment process, revealing that 85,363 candidates have been issued appointment letters for 153,000 vacant government positions. The initiative highlights Maharashtra's commitment to provide substantial job openings.

Additionally, Shinde announced decentralization of industrial development, with significant investments now flowing into regions beyond Mumbai and Pune. Notably, North Maharashtra is set to receive Rs 50,000 crore, and Ahilyanagar district will gain Rs 11,519 crore. In the first half of 2025-26, the state attracted Rs 91,337 crore in investments, with 82 percent of the MoUs already in the implementation phase.

