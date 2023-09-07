Indonesia president: ASEAN will not be held hostage by Myanmar crisis
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:58 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Southeast Asia's regional bloc ASEAN will not be held hostage by the crisis in Myanmar, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday, adding the bloc will continue its peace efforts in the strife-torn country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ASEAN
- Joko Widodo
- Indonesian
- Myanmar
- Southeast Asia's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ASEAN leaders seek to assert bloc's relevance at annual summit
South Korea's Yoon will call for strong response to North's nuclear weapons at ASEAN and G20 summits
Indonesia warns ASEAN on 'destructive' rivalry as Jakarta summit opens
Malaysia calls on ASEAN for 'strong measures' on Myanmar
Thai PM Srettha to miss ASEAN Summit - officials