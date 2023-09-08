China Premier Li says to expand imports from Indonesia - state media
China stands ready to expand imports of Indonesian bulk commodities and premium agricultural and fishery products, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Friday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
Li made the remarks while meeting with Indonesia's president in Jakarta.
The two sides will continue to deepen strategic mutual trust, the premier said, while vowing to encourage Chinese firms to invest in Indonesia.
