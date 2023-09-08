Left Menu

China Premier Li says to expand imports from Indonesia - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-09-2023 12:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 12:36 IST
Li Qiang Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • China

China stands ready to expand imports of Indonesian bulk commodities and premium agricultural and fishery products, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Friday, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Li made the remarks while meeting with Indonesia's president in Jakarta.

The two sides will continue to deepen strategic mutual trust, the premier said, while vowing to encourage Chinese firms to invest in Indonesia.

