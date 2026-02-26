Three scientists from the University of Michigan, who faced charges of smuggling biological materials into the United States, have had their cases suddenly dropped, thanks to intervention from the Chinese government. This development highlights the sensitivity of international academic collaborations and national security considerations.

The scientists, Xu Bai, Fengfan Zhang, and Zhiyong Zhang, were accused of conspiring to assist a colleague in transporting tiny, transparent worms used for scientific research. They were held in custody for over three months during a trial in federal court in Detroit before being released following a request from the Justice Department.

While the U.S. authorities initially applauded the arrests as a triumph for national security, the evidence turned out to be less alarming, prompting the intervention. The situation underscores how delicate these academic exchanges can become when national security is at stake.