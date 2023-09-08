Left Menu

BJP retains Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-09-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 15:18 IST
BJP retains Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Friday retained the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand with its candidate Parwati Dass defeating Congress' Basant Kumar by more than 2,400 votes.

Dass polled 33,247 votes while Kumar got 30,842 votes, Bageshwar District Magistrate and returning officer Anuradha Pal said.

The BJP won by 2,405 votes, she declared.

Bypoll to the seat was held on September 5 with 55.44 per cent of the electorate casting their vote.

Parwati Dass, who won the seat, is wife of the late Chandan Ram Dass whose death in April this year had necessitated the bypoll.

Her husband had been winning the seat consecutively since 2007.

This is the fifth time in a row that the BJP has bagged the seat.

The three other candidates in the fray have all lost their deposits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023