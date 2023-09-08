Left Menu

T'gana Guv disapproves of comments against Sanatan Dharma

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:45 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday disapproved of the comments of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and others against Sanatan Dharma even as she said she takes pride for being a citizen of 'Bharat'.

Asked about the comments of Udhayanidhi Stalin and other leaders of Tamil Nadu on Sanatan Dharma, she said it was projected (by some in Tamil Nadu) as if 'Sanatan' means caste system.

''Because I am from Tamil Nadu and I am also ideologically against what he said,'' she added.

''There are a significant number of people who believe in that ideology, following it and it's a disciplined way of life. They think that Sanatan means only caste system. They project only in that way. So many good things are there,'' she said.

''Politically, they are benefitted by such talk. The past 50 years, they are doing that. I think it is not correct to insult one section of the people,'' Soundararajan said.

Then, why should one section of people be insulted, she asked.

''So, why the discrimination? Your intention is discriminating. But, you are telling Sanatan Dharma is discriminating,'' she said.

Asked for her opinion on the ongoing 'India-Bharat' debate, she quoted a Tamil phrase which says that it is a matter of pride and confidence that we belong to Bharat.

''So, this phrase is very near and dear to us,'' she said.

She spoke to reporters at an event organised at the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of her completing four years in office as the Governor of Telangana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

