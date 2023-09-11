Left Menu

Giriraj Singh visits 'selfie points' on watershed development, Bhu-Aadhaar, lauds India's G20 success

He was accompanied by Secretary Ajay Tirkey and other officials.Singh then took a metro ride to the Kashmiri Gate metro station, where another selfie point highlighting Bhu-Aadhaar, a unique land parcel identification number, was set up.This is to create more awareness about this important issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:43 IST
Giriraj Singh visits 'selfie points' on watershed development, Bhu-Aadhaar, lauds India's G20 success
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@girirajsinghbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday lauded the G20 Summit held in Delhi as he visited a ''selfie point'' set up by his ministry at the Central Secretariat and Kashmiri Gate metro stations here.

Singh also took a metro ride and interacted with commuters.

The minister visited the ''Watershed Selfie Point'' at the Central Secretariat metro station, set up by the Department of Land Resources. He was accompanied by Secretary Ajay Tirkey and other officials.

Singh then took a metro ride to the Kashmiri Gate metro station, where another ''selfie point'' highlighting Bhu-Aadhaar, a unique land parcel identification number, was set up.

''This is to create more awareness about this important issue. It is the vision of PM Modi,'' he said. ''Visited Central Secretariat and Kashmiri Gate stations of Delhi Metro and took selfies with people at the selfie points of Dept of Land Resources. Informed people about the major schemes of Land Resources like ULPIN or Bhu Aadhaar and Watershed Scheme,'' Singh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Talking to the media, Singh lauded India's G20 Presidency and the summit that concluded on Sunday.

''The G20 Summit had many landmark decisions taken, including establishment of the International Biofuel Alliance. This outcome was historic,'' he said.

The installation on the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana highlighted that 7.64 lakh water harvesting structures have been created or rejuvenated, and up to 30 per cent increase in cultivable land has been registered in project areas. The kiosk on Bhu-Aadhaar said unique id numbers have been issued for 9.8 crore land units under the scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) was launched during the year 2015-16 to enhance physical access of water on farms and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improve on-farm water use efficiency, introduce sustainable water conservation practices, etc.

It is an umbrella scheme, consisting of two major components being implemented by Ministry of Jal Shakti, namely Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP), and Watershed Development Component (WDC) which is being implemented by the Department of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development.

Bhu-Aadhaar, being implemented by the Department of Land Resources, will be the world's largest database on land ownership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023