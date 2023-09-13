Left Menu

Body found in drain near Noida, probe begins

Further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Kasna police station, the official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:58 IST
Body found in drain near Noida, probe begins
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A partially decomposed body was found in Greater Noida on Wednesday, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said.

''This morning, workers of the Greater Noida Authority were cleaning a drain near the Sirsa roundabout when they came across a body inside it and alerted police,'' an official said.

''The body appears to be several months old. Efforts are underway to establish its identification,'' the official added.

Forensic experts have been roped in for investigation. Further legal proceedings are being carried out at the local Kasna police station, the official said.

