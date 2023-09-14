US Senator Schumer: AI meeting discussed urgent actions needed before election
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2023 03:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 03:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that an artificial intelligence forum he organized with U.S. lawmakers and tech CEOs focused on urgent actions that are needed before the 2024 elections. There were discussions about watermarking to make it easier to spot deep-fake images or audios ahead of the election, the top Senate Democrat told reporters.
"We talked about election law and the need to do something fairly immediate before the election," Schumer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democrat
- Chuck Schumer
- Senate
- U.S. Senate
- Schumer
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India to highlight its democratic traditions, street food, artistic splendour for G20 delegates
Indian cultural and democratic ethos to be showcased in exhibitions during G20 Summit
Nigeria president: protection of democratic governance in Africa paramount
US Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance
US Senate's McConnell freezes up for second time in public appearance