Britain, France, Germany to retain ballistic sanctions on Iran -EU statement

Britain, France and Germany have informed the European Union they will retain ballistic missile sanctions on Iran that were set to expire in October under the defunct 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the pact's coordinator Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The Foreign Ministers state that Iran is in non-compliance since 2019 and consider that this has not been resolved through the JCPOA's Dispute Resolution Mechanism," Borrell said in a statement.

"They express their intent not to take the steps regarding the lifting of further sanctions at JCPoA Transition Day on 18 October 2023."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)