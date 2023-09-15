Nepal Supreme Court asks govt to sign additional treaties with India for management and regulation of border

Nepal's Supreme Court has asked the government to sign additional treaties and agreements with India, if needed, based on equality and mutual interests to stop criminal activities and ensure effective management of the open border between the two nations.

The apex court's decision came in response to a petition filed by advocate Chandra Kanta Gyawali and border expert Buddhi Narayan Shrestha and others. A bench of justices Prakash Man Singh Raut and Purushottam Bhandari issued the order in the name of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers; the federal parliament secretariat; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Ministry of Defence; the Ministry of Home Affairs among others.

"As the open border between Nepal and India has been frequently misused by the unwanted elements it should be regulated by security agencies using the latest technologies such as drones and CCTV," Shrestha, one of the petitioners said, citing the full text of the order.

"The court has also asked the government authorities to sign additional treaties and agreements, if needed, based on equality and mutual interests through political and diplomatic initiatives to ensure effective management and regulation of the open border," Shrestha added.

The judges had issued the mandamus order on April 25, 2021. The full text was issued recently.

The apex court has given instructions to the government to take appropriate measures to regulate the border as it has become necessary to stop criminal and other illegal activities taking place in the open border as well as monitor the cross-border movements of the people, said Govinda Prasad Ghimire, information officer at the Supreme Court.

It was mentioned in the full text of the mandamus order, which was issued more than two years ago.

Nepal shares a border of about 1,850 km with five Indian States - Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.

