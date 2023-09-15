Left Menu

Blinken says he has no knowledge of status of Chinese defense minister

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 22:28 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said he has no knowledge of the status of China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu, who has been missing from public view for more than two weeks, adding that these are ultimately issues for the Chinese government to decide. Reuters reported on Friday that Li has been placed under investigation by Chinese authorities, according to 10 people familiar with the matter.

"We remain fully prepared, as we've been, to engage with the Chinese government, whoever happens to be holding the positions of responsibility at a given time," Blinken told reporters at a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

