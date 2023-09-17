Three persons arrested for posing as Crime Branch personnel to extort money in Navi Mumbai

Three persons were arrested for allegedly posing as Crime Branch officials to extort money, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The three accused abducted a man on September 15 claiming he was involved in a drug peddling racket and then sought Rs 50,000 from him, the official said.

The victim managed to escape and approached police, after which Raj Kamble (41), Sanjay Gavkar (52) and Dinesh Gangawane (52) were arrested on Friday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)