Karnakata woman lodges complaint against triple talaq given through WhatsApp

A woman from Dakshina Kannada district has lodged a complaint at the Sullia police station against her husband who allegedly gave her triple talaq over WhatsApp, police said on Monday.The womans husband is employed overseas and the couple has two daughters, they said.The accused Abdul Rasheed hails from Thrissur in Kerala.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-09-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 12:03 IST
A woman from Dakshina Kannada district has lodged a complaint at the Sullia police station against her husband who allegedly gave her triple talaq over WhatsApp, police said on Monday.

The woman's husband is employed overseas and the couple has two daughters, they said.

The accused Abdul Rasheed hails from Thrissur in Kerala. He had married the woman hailing from Jayanagar in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district seven years ago. Abdul had taken his wife abroad two years ago but had later left her in Sullia during her second delivery.

Police said though the couple reportedly had some discord of late, the issue was settled with the intervention of elders.

However, the man has now sought divorce through triple talaq over WhatsApp.

Sullia police are investigating the case.

