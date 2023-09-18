Left Menu

Woman, two minor sons die of 'food poisoning' in Odisha

They have consumed paneer curry, roti, a mixed vegetable item and milk for dinner.

Woman, two minor sons die of 'food poisoning' in Odisha
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A school teacher and her two children died of suspected food poisoning at Sheragada in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

The deceased are identified as Sabitri Behera, and her twin sons—Sibesh and Pritesh, a senior officer said.

''Sabitri, her two sons, husband Prashant Kumar Dakua and mother-in-law Urmila Dakua fell ill after they had their dinner on Sunday night.

''The woman died while undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Her two kids were declared brought dead by doctors at the health facility. Prashant is doing well and Urmila is stated to be critical,'' Sheragada Police Station inspector-in-charge Satyajit Benia said.

It was suspected that the death of the three persons was due to food poisoning, he said.

''They have consumed paneer curry, roti, a mixed vegetable item and milk for dinner. We are now investigating this,'' Benia said, adding that an unnatural death case has been registered and the process is on to conduct post-mortem examinations of the bodies. “All are home-cooked food items. I am in deep shock at how this incident happened. I have lost my wife and two children,” Prashant said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

