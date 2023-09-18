Assam: 2 drug peddlers nabbed, heroin seized

Two drug peddlers were arrested and heroin worth nearly Rs 20 lakh have been seized from their possession in Nagaon district of Assam, police said on Monday.

Nagaon District Police in a post on X said that a team conducted a drive against drugs at Dhing Besamari.

During the operation, police nabbed two persons and recovered two soap cases containing 24.5-gram heroin, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)