Assam: 2 drug peddlers nabbed, heroin seized
Two drug peddlers were arrested and heroin worth nearly Rs 20 lakh have been seized from their possession in Nagaon district of Assam, police said on Monday.
Nagaon District Police in a post on X said that a team conducted a drive against drugs at Dhing Besamari.
During the operation, police nabbed two persons and recovered two soap cases containing 24.5-gram heroin, it said.
