Left Menu

Conduct inquiry into claims of torture of drug case accused by jail officials: Kerala HC to DG Prisons

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act.One of the five, 30-year-old Tamir Jifri, had died while in custody, allegedly due to police torture.The petitioner -- Aboobacker K V -- has sought investigation into the alleged torture of the accused in custody by the prison officials and the state police.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-09-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:57 IST
Conduct inquiry into claims of torture of drug case accused by jail officials: Kerala HC to DG Prisons
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Director General of Prisons to conduct an inquiry into the allegations of torture by jail officials of four accused in a drug case who were arrested along with the victim in the Tanur custodial death incident.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan asked the Prisons DG to carry out the inquiry and file a report within three weeks.

The order came on a plea by the father of one of the accused, who claimed that his son and the other accused in the drug case were being tortured, both physically and mentally, by some of the jail officials.

The petitioner, in his plea filed through advocate P V Jeevesh, has also alleged that the accused persons were tortured to force them into signing statements that they had possessed psychotropic substances as claimed by the police.

On August 1, police had arrested five youngsters, allegedly based on a tip-off, on suspicion of possessing synthetic drugs. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

One of the five, 30-year-old Tamir Jifri, had died while in custody, allegedly due to police torture.

The petitioner -- Aboobacker K V -- has sought investigation into the alleged torture of the accused in custody by the prison officials and the state police. His petition has also sought urgent medical examination of the four accused who are in custody.

Police had claimed that the accused were taken into custody with 18.14 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug.

Eight police officials of Tanur police station were suspended pending inquiry in connection with the alleged custodial torture.

The Kerala government had later handed over the case to the CBI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023