Water conservation campaign to be highlight of Latur's Ganesh festivities

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-09-2023 16:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 16:23 IST
Awareness of water conservation would be at the centre of Ganesh festivities in Maharashtra's Latur district, which has not received enough rainfall this monsoon, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Monday.

The district has received less than 50 per cent of the annual average rainfall this year and the people have to make to do with only 40-50 litres of water per person per day against the normal quota of more than 100 litres, MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar said.

In view of this, a water literacy campaign will be held during the Ganesh festivities that start on Tuesday and more than 1,350 Ganpati mandals will be contacted, he told reporters.

A motorcycle rally from Nilanga to Latur city and other events have been planned to create awareness among people, he added.

The campaign is part of the 'Jal Saksharta Abhiyan' a citizen's initiative, and is not political, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

