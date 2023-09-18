Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 30 cr seized in Mizoram; Myanmarese held
Assam Rifles personnel on Monday recovered 10 kg of methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 30 crore from Mizoram's Champhai district.
Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug.
Following a tip-off, an operation was launched at Zokawthar area and one Myanmarese national was apprehended in connection with the seizure of the drug, the para-military force said in a statement here.
The accused was handed over to Zokhawthar police station for further legal proceedings.
