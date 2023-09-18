U.S. officials receive five freed Americans released by Tehran in Doha

U.S. officials received the five freed Americans released by Tehran after they disembarked from a Qatari plane at Doha international airport on Monday, a Reuters witness said.

Earlier, the five U.S. detainees had flown out of Iran in a swap for five Iranians held in the United States, in a rare deal between the arch enemies that also unfroze $6 billion of Tehran's funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)