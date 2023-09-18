Left Menu

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:06 IST
HC adjourns hearing in Gyanvapi case
The Allahabad High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Committee challenging the maintainability of a suit seeking ''restoration'' of a temple at the Gyanvapi mosque site in Varanasi.

Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar passed the order following a request from the counsel for the petitioner.

The AIMC has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed before a Varanasi court in which the petitioner sought the restoration of a temple at the Gyanvapi mosque site, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The chief justice of the high court had withdrawn the case from a single-judge bench that had been hearing the matter since 2021. He had later said that the decision was taken on the administrative side in the ''interest of judicial propriety, judicial discipline, and transparency in the listing of cases''.

