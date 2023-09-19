Majority of EU states defend need to keep unity amid Ukraine farm trade dispute

A majority of European Union member states defended on Monday the need to keep the bloc's unity related to Ukraine's agricultural trade, Spain's agricultural minister said following a meeting in Brussels, adding he opposed unilateral moves.

A dispute over agricultural trade created a rift on Monday between Ukraine and some of its strongest allies in the European Union after three member states imposed unilateral measures to restrict imports from the war-torn country.

Poland, Slovakia and Hungary announced restrictions on imports on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend a ban on sales into Ukraine's five EU neighbours, which also include Romania and Bulgaria.

