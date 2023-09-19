Left Menu

Russian missiles hit industrial area of Ukraine's second largest city -mayor

(Adds new statement by Kharkiv mayor) Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Monday, striking an industrial district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. "There is information about hitting an industrial zone in the city's Kholodnohirsky district," Terekhov said on Telegram. Terekhov provided no further information on casualties or damage. Telegram channels reported explosions in the city.

Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, on Monday, striking an industrial district, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. "There is information about hitting an industrial zone in the city's Kholodnohirsky district," Terekhov said on Telegram.

Terekhov provided no further information on casualties or damage. Telegram channels reported explosions in the city. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

