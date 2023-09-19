Left Menu

Unidentified assailants open fire at shop in northeast Delhi

Unidentified armed assailants fired three gunshots at a shop in northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Two rounds of bullets were fired at the shop and one was fired in the air. Shop was open but no one was injured. The shots were aimed at the glass outside the shop, Deputy Commissioner of Police northeast Joy Tirkey said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 12:54 IST
Unidentified assailants open fire at shop in northeast Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified armed assailants fired three gunshots at a shop in northeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident. The incident happened in Brahmpuri area and was reported at 9.53 pm at New Usmanpur Police Station.

''Initial probe suggested that at about 9.45 pm, three youths came on a motorcycle. Two boys got down and one of them fired three rounds. Two rounds of bullets were fired at the shop and one was fired in the air. Shop was open but no one was injured. The shots were aimed at the glass outside the shop,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The owner of the shop and its employees are being interrogated, and CCTV footage from the spot are being scanned to identify the culprits, he said.

A case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered in the matter, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

