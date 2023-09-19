Left Menu

Sebi imposes Rs 35 lakh fine on MI Research for flouting regulatory norms

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 35 lakh on MI Research for violating regulatory norms.MI Research Proprietor -- Ashish Jain is a Sebi-registered Investment Adviser.The order came after Sebi conducted an examination into the business of MI Research with respect to compliance of the entity with IA Investment Advisers regulations.The period of examination was November 2017 to August 2019.In its order on Monday, Sebi found that MI Research had collected up to Rs 1.95 crore from 748 clients by charging them for services provided as an investment adviser.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 17:46 IST
Sebi imposes Rs 35 lakh fine on MI Research for flouting regulatory norms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a fine of Rs 35 lakh on MI Research for violating regulatory norms.

MI Research (Proprietor -- Ashish Jain) is a Sebi-registered Investment Adviser.

The order came after Sebi conducted an examination into the business of MI Research with respect to compliance of the entity with IA (Investment Advisers) regulations.

The period of examination was November 2017 to August 2019.

In its order on Monday, Sebi found that MI Research had collected up to Rs 1.95 crore from 748 clients by charging them for services provided as an investment adviser. The quantum of fees charged for its services appears to be unreasonably high. However, the noticee (MI Research) had failed to comply with the basic requirements of IA rules and also promised assured returns and mis-sold his services to clients and thus, failed to act honestly and in good faith with due skill, care and diligence, and adhered to a high professional standard, appropriate standards of conduct and compliance with regulatory requirements.

''Therefore, I find that the noticee had acted with blatant disregard for the interest of its clients and exposed its uninformed clients to the risk of financial peril while simultaneously charging exorbitant fees from them.

''Thus, in light of such grave violations committed by the noticee, I am of the view that the amount of money collected as fees by MI Research from its clients was tantamount to disproportionate gain or unfair advantage obtained by the noticee,'' Sebi's Adjudicating Officer Soma Majumder said in the order.

As a Sebi-registered investment adviser, MI Research was under a statutory obligation to abide by the provisions of IA norms and act honestly and fairly in the best interests of its clients, which it had deliberately failed to do so, the order added.

In three separate orders on Monday, the regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Vineeta Rani, Vipul Kothari and Kanchan Agarwal for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE.

The order came after Sebi had observed large-scale reversal trades in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE, leading to artificial volumes on the exchange.

Further, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment from April 2014 to September 2015.

In another order, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 6 lakh on an entity for not complying with disclosure norms in the matter of Selene Estate Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023