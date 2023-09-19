Left Menu

15 arrested for luring people to adopt Christianity

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:20 IST
15 arrested for luring people to adopt Christianity
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested 15 people, including seven women, from an eatery here who were allegedly engaged in converting people to Christianity by offering money to them, officials said.

The group was on its way to attend a religious congregation in the district's Karhera area where poor people would be lured into adopting Christianity, ACP Sahibabad Bhaskar Verma said.

The organiser of the congregation, Dinesh, told police that those attending the event would be briefed about the monetary benefits of adopting Christianity.

Police have seized copies of the Bible, carol books, a guitar and other musical instruments from their possession.

Verma said an FIR has been registered under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act following a complaint lodged by a local resident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023