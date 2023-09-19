15 arrested for luring people to adopt Christianity

Police have arrested 15 people, including seven women, from an eatery here who were allegedly engaged in converting people to Christianity by offering money to them, officials said.

The group was on its way to attend a religious congregation in the district's Karhera area where poor people would be lured into adopting Christianity, ACP Sahibabad Bhaskar Verma said.

The organiser of the congregation, Dinesh, told police that those attending the event would be briefed about the monetary benefits of adopting Christianity.

Police have seized copies of the Bible, carol books, a guitar and other musical instruments from their possession.

Verma said an FIR has been registered under the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act following a complaint lodged by a local resident.

