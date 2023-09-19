Left Menu

Labourer slips to death from building while talking on mobile phone in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-09-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 21:12 IST
Labourer slips to death from building while talking on mobile phone in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old labourer lost his life after falling from the seventh floor of an under-construction building while talking on mobile phone in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in the Bajaj Nagar square and the deceased was identified by the police as Akhilesh Nirpat Dhurve, who was temporarily residing in the multi-storeyed building.

According to the Bajaj Nagar police, at around 9:30 pm Dhurve was engaged in a phone conversation with a relative when he accidently fell from the seventh floor and suffered severe injuries.

Fellow workers present at the construction site immediately rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Nagpur where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023