Left Menu

US Capitol Police headquarters evacuated amid suspicious vehicle

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 22:29 IST
US Capitol Police headquarters evacuated amid suspicious vehicle

The U.S. Capitol Police headquarters was being evacuated on Tuesday amid a suspicious vehicle investigation that also closed off surrounding streets, the Capitol Police said.

The police statement urged occupants to leave the building out of "an abundance of caution" and move to designated gathering areas, and directed staff and other personnel to avoid the area until further notice. The Capitol Police headquarters is on D St. Northeast not far from the U.S. Capitol and near the U.S. Senate office buildings.

Capitol Police said a police dog had "indicated interest" in the vehicle, which as being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023