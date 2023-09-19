Left Menu

Gold, silver ornaments looted from Raktadantika Temple in Rajasthan's Bundi

PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-09-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 23:51 IST
Gold, silver ornaments looted from Raktadantika Temple in Rajasthan's Bundi
Robbers looted gold and silver ornaments as well as a 'chatra' from the Raktadantika Temple in Bundi district and thrashed two priests and a local there, injuring one of the severely, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday in Satur village under Hindoli police station area, they said.

The robbers looted 7 tola (around 80 gram) gold and 12 kg of silver ornaments, a 'chatra' – a decorative umbrella for the deity – among other valuables, police said.

One of the three men, who were at the temple during the robbery and attempted to resist, received a critical injury and was referred to Kota, while two others were under treatment at Bundi district hospital, they added. The offenders are yet to be traced but police have taken a serious note of the incident, Bundi SP Jai Yadav said after visiting the spot. According to police, robbers allegedly climbed the wall of the temple.with a ladder. Two priests and a local guest at the temple tried to stop the robbers but were thrashed by them with sticks and iron rods, they said.

They took 7 tola (about 80 gram) gold and 12 kilograms of silver ornaments, 'chatra' and other valuables and fled away from the spot, police said.

After receiving information of the robbery, police reached the spot and rushed the three injured to Bundi district hospital, where two of them are undergoing treatment. The third injured person has a critical injury and has been referred to a higher medical centre in Kota, police said.

Under supervision of the SP, separate police teams were formed to trace and nab the accused, said Sajjan Singh, DSP, Hindoli area.

Located a few kilometres from NH-52 at Satur village, Raktadantika Temple is believed to be one of the Shakti Peeth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

