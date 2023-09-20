Left Menu

Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties in Yemen -defence minister

"I emphasized the Kingdom's support for Yemen and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision," Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on messaging platform X. Houthi envoys left Riyadh on Tuesday after a five-day round of talks with Saudi officials on a potential agreement paving the way to an end to the eight-year-old conflict in Yemen, sources familiar with the meeting and Houthi media said.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 20-09-2023 04:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 04:43 IST
Saudi Arabia reaffirms its commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties in Yemen -defence minister
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue among all warring parties in Yemen, the kingdom's defence minister said early on Wednesday, after meeting with Houthi negotiators in Riyadh. "I emphasized the Kingdom's support for Yemen and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision," Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a post on messaging platform X.

Houthi envoys left Riyadh on Tuesday after a five-day round of talks with Saudi officials on a potential agreement paving the way to an end to the eight-year-old conflict in Yemen, sources familiar with the meeting and Houthi media said. Some progress has been made on the main sticking points, including a timeline for foreign troops exiting Yemen and a mechanism for paying public wages, two sources said, adding the sides would meet for more talks after consultations "soon."

The Houthi delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia last week. It was the first such official visit to the kingdom since the war broke out in Yemen in 2014 after the Iran-aligned group ousted a Saudi-backed government there. The Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi-led military alliance since 2015 in a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and left 80% of Yemen's population dependent on humanitarian aid.

The talks are focused on a full reopening of Houthi-controlled ports and Sanaa airport, payment of wages for public servants, rebuilding efforts, and a timeline for foreign forces to quit Yemen. An agreement would allow the United Nations to restart a broader political peace process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India
2
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
3
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
4
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023