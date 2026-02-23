Sanaa Lathan Reveals Challenges Behind 'Love & Basketball' Success

Sanaa Lathan candidly shared the hurdles she overcame while filming the 2000 romantic sports drama 'Love & Basketball,' where she played Monica Wright. Reflecting on the character's ambitious nature and her initial reaction to the script, Lathan admitted it deeply resonated with her, according to People.

Despite her confidence in acting, due to her theater background, Lathan found mastering basketball far more challenging. She recounted the demanding training she endured to authentically portray a competitive athlete onscreen, noting how poor sports acting can easily disappoint audiences.

Lathan revealed her frustration when a pivotal basketball scene, for which she practiced tirelessly, was shot in silhouette. Despite the difficulties, 'Love & Basketball' has become a beloved cultural classic, known for its authenticity and resonance with viewers over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)