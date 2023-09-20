Peru president proposes international pact to combat El Nino effects
Peruvian President Dina Boluarte proposed the creation of an international pact to tackle the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, speaking on Tuesday to world leaders gathered at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Boluarte urged increased collaboration to ease the effects of the weather phenomenon, which the country's central bank has said remains a risk to the local economy and inflation.
