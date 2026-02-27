Left Menu

Hungary-Slovakia Unite: A New Chapter in Energy Collaboration

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico agreed to establish a joint committee to assess the condition of the Druzhba pipeline. Orban urged Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to allow Hungarian and Slovak inspectors access to the pipeline and to resume its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:55 IST
Hungary-Slovakia Unite: A New Chapter in Energy Collaboration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant move towards regional energy cooperation, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico have announced the formation of a joint committee. This collaborative effort aims to evaluate the current state of the Druzhba pipeline, a crucial energy conduit in the region.

The announcement was made via a video released on Orban's Facebook page. In his message, Orban made a direct appeal to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to facilitate access for Hungarian and Slovak inspectors. This access is deemed crucial for the assessment and potential resumption of the pipeline's operations.

The Druzhba pipeline has long been a significant asset in the transport of energy resources. The involvement of both Hungary and Slovakia underscores the pipeline's importance and the need for international cooperation in its management. The formation of this committee marks a dedicated effort to ensure the pipeline's reliability and efficiency for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India

Australia Clinches Victory in Second Women's ODI Against India

 Australia
2
Barcelona's Robot Revolution: Transforming Elderly Care

Barcelona's Robot Revolution: Transforming Elderly Care

 Global
3

Spark Capital PWM Expands Presence in Kochi to Meet Dynamic Wealth Managemen...

 India
4
Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

Voll and Litchfield Propel Australia to Series Win Over India

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026