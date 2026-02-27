Hungary-Slovakia Unite: A New Chapter in Energy Collaboration

In a significant move towards regional energy cooperation, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico have announced the formation of a joint committee. This collaborative effort aims to evaluate the current state of the Druzhba pipeline, a crucial energy conduit in the region.

The announcement was made via a video released on Orban's Facebook page. In his message, Orban made a direct appeal to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, urging him to facilitate access for Hungarian and Slovak inspectors. This access is deemed crucial for the assessment and potential resumption of the pipeline's operations.

The Druzhba pipeline has long been a significant asset in the transport of energy resources. The involvement of both Hungary and Slovakia underscores the pipeline's importance and the need for international cooperation in its management. The formation of this committee marks a dedicated effort to ensure the pipeline's reliability and efficiency for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)