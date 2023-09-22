TRAI starts consultation on encouraging R&D in telecom, IT, broadcasting

TRAI on Friday asked industry whether there is a need to create a separate agency for R&D functions in ICT sector, as it initiated consultation to identify ways to spur research and development in telecom, broadcasting and IT sectors.

Among various questions it threw up for industry's consideration was how participation of private sector in R&D can be encouraged, and whether an incentivisation model via tax-break model, Product-Linked Incentivisation model, or something else would be required.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also asked if additional tax or fiscal incentives can help support research in emerging technologies.

Issuing the consultation paper, TRAI said R&D ecosystem of a nation is linked to its economic growth and overall progress, with positive spin offs on quality of life and affordability of products and services.

TRAI noted that R&D and innovation is also important for a nation's self-reliance and security.

In its consultation paper, TRAI asked if the current institutional mechanism is adequate to cater to the needs of R&D in ICT (information and communications technology) sector in India, and if there is a need to create a separate agency to coordinate R&D functions specifically for ICT sector, and if so what would be a suitable framework for the overarching agency.

''If not, how can synergy between stakeholders be established to ease out processes and monitor time-bound R&D outcomes,'' it said.

TRAI also sought suggestions on steps that need to be taken to ensure a transparent mechanism for adequate and timely disbursement of funds for R&D programmes.

The regulator also asked if a ranking mechanism for the states can help to promote the spirit of innovation.

TRAI asked industry to suggest steps that can be taken to further improve the speed and efficiency of the patent approval process for ICT in India.

''Is there a need to reduce the cost of filing patents in India? If yes, how can it be done?,'' TRAI asked.

TRAI also sought industry views on measures to enhance filing of patents in India in general and by resident Indians in particular, in ICT.

It further asked how small innovators can be protected from the predatory practices.

Other questions raised by the regulator include additional incentives that can be given to startups to take up R&D activities in the ICT sector, and whether there is need for additional tax or fiscal incentives to support R&D activities in emerging technologies in ICT sector.

