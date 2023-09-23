Left Menu

U.S. Senator Peters expresses concern about Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 17:56 IST
Gary Peters Image Credit: Wikipedia

A U.S. senator, leading a congressional delegation to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border on Saturday, said international observers were needed to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, adding that people were "very fearful" about what was happening there.

"I am certainly very concerned about what’s happening in Nagorno-Karabakh right now, I think there needs to be some visibility," Gary Peters, a Democrat from Michigan, told reporters on the border.

Russia said earlier that Armenian fighters in Karabakh had started to give up arms as some humanitarian aid reached the 120,000 Armenians living there after Azerbaijan defeated their forces.

