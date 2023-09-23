Left Menu

Protesters attack police car during Paris demonstration

A demonstration against police violence in Paris on Saturday saw some clashes between protesters and police in what French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called "unacceptable violence". Video footage posted by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a moving police car being struck with iron bars.

Protesters attack police car during Paris demonstration

A demonstration against police violence in Paris on Saturday saw some clashes between protesters and police in what French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called "unacceptable violence".

Video footage posted by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a moving police car being struck with iron bars. Nunez also said a bank had been targeted. "We see where anti-police hatred leads," Darmanin wrote on X.

One of the police officers stepped outside the car holding his gun but did not use it, Nunez told BFM TV, adding that the demonstration resumed normally after the police car was able to leave. Three people were arrested, he also said.

The demonstrations had been called by several associations and political parties in several parts of France to protest against alleged violence and racism by police.

