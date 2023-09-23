Left Menu

UP man dies by suicide, alleges harassment by ex-Muradnagar MLA, municipality officer

He is the husband of the current chairperson of the Muradnagar municipality here.After Husain allegedly tried ending his life on Saturday morning, his wife Walisa rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital, but he died during treatment, the police said.Walisa lodged a complaint against the persons mentioned by her husband in the purported video which later went viral on social media, they added.

A 50-year-old man on Saturday allegedly ended his life here over harassment by a few persons, including a former BSP MLA and an officer of the Muradnagar municipality, police said.

Before allegedly committing suicide, Shahir Husain shot a video where he alleged that he was being harassed by former BSP MLA Wahab Chaudhary, executive officer of Muradnagar municipality Abhishek Kumar, two advocates Mumtaz and Imran, and another person named Dharmi, the police said.

Chaudhary represented the Bahujan Samaj Party as an MLA from the Muradnagar constituency from 2012 to 2017. He is the husband of the current chairperson of the Muradnagar municipality here.

After Husain allegedly tried ending his life on Saturday morning, his wife Walisa rescued him and rushed him to a private hospital, but he died during treatment, the police said.

Walisa lodged a complaint against the persons mentioned by her husband in the purported video which later went viral on social media, they added. Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra told PTI that based on a complaint by Husain's wife, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

