Rajasthan: Three people go missing after being swept away in Parvati river

PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-09-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 16:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three people went missing after being swept away in the Parvati river near Kishanpura village in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when the three people were taking a bath in the river's overflowing water and catching fish, they said.

Three persons -- identified as Rahul Gujarati (23), Banti Jatav (42) and Babulal (45) -- all residents of Gandhi Colony under the Baran Sadar police station area were swept away in deep water in the Parvati river on Saturday afternoon while they were bathing and catching fish, said SHO Ramvilas.

The river's water level reportedly suddenly began rising and the three persons, along with two others named Kishan and Neelu, were swept away by the strong current of the water, he added.

The SHO said Kishan and Neelu somehow managed to reach the shore while the three others went missing.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and civil defence teams began the search operation soon after the incident but the three missing have not yet been traced, he added.

