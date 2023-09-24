Left Menu

A fire in a commercial building south of Benin's capital killed at least 35 people

A fire in a commercial building south of Benins capital has killed at least 35 people, authorities said, as they started an investigation.The gutted and burned ruins of a building in Seme-Podji, 10 kilometers 6 miles south of the capital Porto-Novo, and the charred remains of cars and motorcycles was all that could be seen in the aftermath of the fire in footage by Benins public broadcaster.A fire official told broadcaster ORTB that the accident happened at a site known for the storage and handling of gasoline.

PTI | Portonovo | Updated: 24-09-2023 17:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 17:11 IST
A fire in a commercial building south of Benin's capital killed at least 35 people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire in a commercial building south of Benin's capital has killed at least 35 people, authorities said, as they started an investigation.

The gutted and burned ruins of a building in Seme-Podji, 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the capital Porto-Novo, and the charred remains of cars and motorcycles was all that could be seen in the aftermath of the fire in footage by Benin's public broadcaster.

A fire official told broadcaster ORTB that the accident happened at a site known for the storage and handling of gasoline. Passersby rescued three people before firefighters arrived, the official, Dallys Ahouangbegnon, added.

The fire broke out on Saturday morning and was “probably started during the unloading of bags of gasoline”, Beninese prosecutor Adam-Bongle Abdoubaki said in a statement published on local outlet benin-news.com.

The dead included one child while more than a dozen people were injured, he said.

Abdoubaki added that a crisis unit was set up to keep the victims' families informed, collect information to establish the cause of the fire, and determine criminal liability.

“I am dismayed,” local prefecture representative Marie Akpotrossou told the public broadcaster. She blamed the deaths of so many people on the sale of contraband gasoline and said it was high time to take another look at the illegal trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023