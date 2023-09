Berlin calls on Azerbaijan to protect ethnic Armenians in Karabakh

The German government is very concerned about ethnic Armenians in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Speaking during a regular press conference, the spokesperson said Azerbaijan - which defeated the decades-old separatist state in a lightning military operation last week - had a responsibility to protect their human rights.

