Centre extends time period for stock limits of tur and urad to 31st December

The government has extended the time period for existing stock limits under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 in respect of tur and urad from 30th October, 2023 to 31st December, 2023 and also revised the stock holding limits for certain stockholding entities. As per the notification issued today, the limit for stock with wholesalers and also big chain retailers at depot has been reduced from 200 MT to 50 MT, and the limit for miller has been reduced from last 3 months production or 25% of annual capacity, whichever is higher to last 1 month production or 10% of annual capacity, whichever is higher.

The revision in stock limits and extension of the time period is to prevent hoarding and elicit the continuous release of Tur and Urad in sufficient quantities to the market and make tur dal and urad dal available at affordable prices for the consumers.

As per the latest order, stock limits have been prescribed for tur and urad until 31st December, 2023 for all States and Union Territories. Stock limits applicable to each of the pulse individually will be 50 MT for wholesalers; 5 MT for retailers; 5 MT at each retail outlet and 50 MT at depot for big chain retailers; last 1 month of production or 10% of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher, for the millers. In respect of importers, the importers are not to hold imported stock beyond 30 days from the date of Customs clearance. The respective legal entities are to declare the stock position on the portal (https://fcainfoweb.nic.in/psp) of Department of Consumer Affairs and in case the stocks held by them are higher than the prescribed limits then, they shall bring the same to the prescribed stock limits within 30 days of issue of the notification.

Earlier the government had, on 2nd January, 2023, issued stock limit notification for tur and urad in order to prevent hoarding and unscrupulous speculation and also to improve affordability to the consumers. The Department of Consumer Affairs is closely monitoring the stock position of tur and urad through stock disclosure portal which has been reviewed on weekly basis with the State Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)