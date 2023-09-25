75-yr-old killed in fire in Shimla

A 75-year-old man died in a fire that erupted in a three-storey house in the Theog area here, police said on Monday.

The blaze broke out late Sunday night in the house of Narender Singh in Archana village of Theog, they added.

The elderly man Jai Ram and his two cows got burnt, the police said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

